Saudi Arabia

Mock counterterrorism drill held in Jazan

ARAB NEWS |
Security officials take part in a drill to fight against terror attacks, in Jazan on Thursday. (SPA)
Security officials take part in a drill to fight against terror attacks, in Jazan on Thursday. (SPA)
JEDDAH: Security patrols in Jazan carried out a mock security exercise on Thursday to prepare for dealing with terror attacks.
Patrols participated in coordination with verious government bodies.
The director of Jazan police, Maj. Gen. Nasser bin Saeed Al-Qahtani, thanked all participating units that ensured the success of the exercise.
He said all sectors are complementary to one another, and success comes only through unity.

