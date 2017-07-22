  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 45 sec ago

You are here

Saudi Arabia

Bangladesh, OIC pledge to fight terror, extremism

MOHAMMED RASOOLDEEN | Arab News Staff |
OIC Secretary-General Yousef Al-Othaimeen, right, holds talks with Grand Imam of Sholakia Eidgah Allama Farid Uddin Masoud, in Jeddah on Tuesday.
RIYADH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Bangladesh pledged to fight terrorism and extremism during a meeting of key officials from both sides held in Jeddah on Tuesday.
At the meeting, which was held at the OIC headquarters in Jeddah, Grand Imam of Sholakia Eidgah Allama Farid Uddin Masoud and Secretary-General of the OIC Yousef Al-Othaimeen agreed to refute the false claims of extremists in the name of Islam.
Farid Uddin Masoud handed the secretary-general a 30-volume anti-militancy fatwa in light of authentic texts of Islam and signed by 110,000 religious scholars from Bangladesh.
The anti-terrorism and extremism initiative from the religious scholars has been praised all over the world.
He explained the procedure through which his institution, a non-political one, gathered such a large number of religious scholars to stand against violence and speak in unison for peace.
Al-Othaimeen commended the grand imam and reiterated the OIC’s principled position against terrorism and extremism.

During the recently concluded Islamic Council of Foreign Ministers held in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, it was decided to hold its 45th meeting in Dhaka next year. The Bangladesh ambassador and the country’s permanent representative to the OIC, Golam Moshi, told Arab News said his country considers it a great honor to have the opportunity to host the next conference.
Such an event in Bangladesh will further strengthen the relations between his country and the OIC.
RIYADH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Bangladesh pledged to fight terrorism and extremism during a meeting of key officials from both sides held in Jeddah on Tuesday.
At the meeting, which was held at the OIC headquarters in Jeddah, Grand Imam of Sholakia Eidgah Allama Farid Uddin Masoud and Secretary-General of the OIC Yousef Al-Othaimeen agreed to refute the false claims of extremists in the name of Islam.
Farid Uddin Masoud handed the secretary-general a 30-volume anti-militancy fatwa in light of authentic texts of Islam and signed by 110,000 religious scholars from Bangladesh.
The anti-terrorism and extremism initiative from the religious scholars has been praised all over the world.
He explained the procedure through which his institution, a non-political one, gathered such a large number of religious scholars to stand against violence and speak in unison for peace.
Al-Othaimeen commended the grand imam and reiterated the OIC’s principled position against terrorism and extremism.

During the recently concluded Islamic Council of Foreign Ministers held in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, it was decided to hold its 45th meeting in Dhaka next year. The Bangladesh ambassador and the country’s permanent representative to the OIC, Golam Moshi, told Arab News said his country considers it a great honor to have the opportunity to host the next conference.
Such an event in Bangladesh will further strengthen the relations between his country and the OIC.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Riyadh, Seoul review progress of nuclear project

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and South Korea have reviewed the System-integrated Modular Advanced Reactor...

Bangladesh, OIC pledge to fight terror, extremism

RIYADH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Bangladesh pledged to fight terrorism and...

Riyadh, Seoul review progress of nuclear project
Bangladesh, OIC pledge to fight terror, extremism
Mock counterterrorism drill held in Jazan
3 wanted terrorists killed in Qatif shootout; remaining fugitives told to surrender
Saudi national linked to Asir mosque bomber goes on trial
New Souq Okaz tent to provide skills training for young Saudis
Latest News
Riyadh, Seoul review progress of nuclear project
Bangladesh, OIC pledge to fight terror, extremism
Mock counterterrorism drill held in Jazan
3 wanted terrorists killed in Qatif shootout; remaining fugitives told to surrender
2408 views
Boasson Hagen wins Tour 19th stage; Froome closes on title
16 views
Mexico, Jamaica into Gold Cup semifinals
18 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR