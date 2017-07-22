KSA affirms caring for human, sustainable development

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s UN Ambassador Abdallah Al-Mouallimi emphasized the Kingdom’s concern for human development and the promotion of citizens’ wellbeing, and its commitment to achieve sustainable development at the national level, and to continue to cooperate with its partners at regional and international levels.

Al-Mouallimi was speaking at the high-level political forum that supports the implementation of the UN’s Sustainable Development agenda, which was held under the title “Reducing Poverty and Promoting Prosperity in a Changing World.”

Al-Mouallimi said: “From a strategic point of view, Vision 2030 is based on three pillars: A vibrant society, a thriving economy and an ambitious homeland that harmonizes with the sustainable development agenda… it covers the theme of this year’s high-level political forum, efficiency of the social services system, increasing women’s participation in the labor market; facilitating access to health services and quality of service, taking into account geographical distribution as well as promoting protection against health risks; ensuring food security and development; improving local and regional development of the digital economy; reducing pollution of all kinds; and the protection and creation of natural regions.”

