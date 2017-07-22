  • Search form

Middle-East

Violence over Jerusalem holy site leads to 6 deaths

Associated Press
A Palestinian Red Crescent member aids a protester injured during clashes between demonstrators and Israeli security forces at the Qalandiya checkpoint. (AFP)

JERUSALEM: Six people are dead after Israeli-Palestinian tensions over the Holy Land’s most contested shrine boiled over into violence.

Three Palestinians died in street clashes in Jerusalem and three Israelis in a stabbing attack at a West Bank settlement Friday.

After nightfall, a Palestinian sneaked into a home in the Israeli settlement of Halamish in the West Bank and stabbed to death three Israelis.

Earlier, several thousand Palestinians in Jerusalem and the West Bank clashed with Israeli troops, burning tires or throwing stones and firecrackers. Troops fired live rounds, rubber bullets and tear gas. Three Palestinians were killed and several dozen hospitalized with live or rubber bullet injuries.

