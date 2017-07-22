Linkin Park cancel North American tour after Chester Bennington death

DUBAI: Linkin Park have canceled their North American tour following the death of their frontman Chester Bennington.

“The Linkin Park One More Light North American Tour has been canceled. Refunds avail at point of purchase. Our thoughts to all affected,” said events company Live Nation in a Twitter post on Friday.

“We are incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Chester Bennington,” a spokesman for the company added.

Linkin Park’s latest album tour had already traveled through South America and Europe. Their last show was held July 6 in Birmingham, England, and the North American leg was supposed to begin on July 27 in Mansfield, Massachusetts.

The 41-year-old Bennington was found hanging from a doorway on Thursday morning in his of Palo Verdes Estates home near Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office confirmed that the cause of death was suicide by hanging. Bennington had six children and was married.