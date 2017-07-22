Security forces rapped for excessive use of force against Al-Aqsa worshippers

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday denounced as “excessive” the use of force by Israeli security forces in deadly clashes over Al-Aqsa.

“I condemn Israel’s insistence on its position despite all warnings... and the excessive use of force by Israeli forces against our brothers gathered for Friday prayers,” he said in a statement.

Erdogan said that he was speaking in his capacity as the current chairman of the summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) whose chairmanship Turkey currently holds.

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said Friday that Turkey was in dialogue with Israel to end the crisis.

Speaking in Ankara after Friday prayers, he said worship at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem would be made difficult if each person is searched at entry.

Yildirim called the precautions “radical,” saying limits imposed on Muslim prayers would not contribute to a solution.

He said that “our suggestion to Israel is this practice is wrong” and another precaution should be developed.

In Istanbul, hundreds of protesters gathered after Friday prayers, waving Palestinian flags.

Erdogan reaffirmed in a statement Thursday that Israel’s restrictions were “unacceptable” and should be removed “immediately.”

“I urge the international community to immediately take action to remove practices that restrict freedom of worship at Haram Al-Sharif,” he said.

The UN said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “deeply deplores” the death of three Palestinians in clashes with Israeli security forces and urged Israeli and Palestinian leaders to refrain from actions that could further escalate the volatile situation in Jerusalem’s Old City.

Farhan Haq, UN deputy spokesman, said Guterres also callled on all political, religious and community leaders “to help reduce tension.”

Haq said “the secretary-general reiterates that the sanctity of religious sites should be respected as places for reflection, not violence.”

He said Guterres called for the killings of the Palestinians “to be fully investigated.”

The spokesman said the issue is complex and “we do understand legitimate security concerns, but on the other hand it is important that the status quo at the site by retained.”

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas earlier said the Palestinian leadership will “freeze contacts” with Israel “on all levels.”

Abbas made the announcement during a meeting late Friday with senior Palestinian officials to discuss the growing escalation over the Al-Aqsa dispute.

Egypt urged Israel to show respect for Muslim sacred sites, accusing it of fomenting tensions.

A Foreign Ministry statement expressed concern over Friday’s clashes in Jerusalem and condemned Israel for the civilian deaths and what it described as “excessive use of force.”

Egypt also accused Israel of imposing restrictions on Palestinians when it comes to their rights to practice their faith, “fueling tension among the Palestinian people and the entire Muslim nation.”

It called upon the Israeli government go be rational and not to “let the situation get into a dangerous swamp” that endangers attempts to revive peace talks.