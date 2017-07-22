  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 2 sec ago

You are here

Middle-East

Egypt opens military base says largest in region

Associated Press |
El-Sisi inaugurated a military base in the country’s northwest. (Reuters)
CAIRO: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has inaugurated a military base in the country’s northwest to protect facilities and projects in coastal cities.
Saturday’s inauguration, aired by state TV, was held with senior Arab officials present. It comes ahead of the 65th anniversary of the July 23 military coup which ended the monarchy.
The base is named after late President Mohammed Naguib, an Egyptian army officer who became the country’s first president. Located in the Marsa Matrouh governorate west of Alexandria, Egypt says the base is the largest in the Middle East.
Egypt’s army announced earlier that it established another base, called Barrani, close to the porous western border with Libya to prevent the infiltration of militants. Authorities vie with Islamic militants and smugglers who use it to enter the country.
CAIRO: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has inaugurated a military base in the country’s northwest to protect facilities and projects in coastal cities.
Saturday’s inauguration, aired by state TV, was held with senior Arab officials present. It comes ahead of the 65th anniversary of the July 23 military coup which ended the monarchy.
The base is named after late President Mohammed Naguib, an Egyptian army officer who became the country’s first president. Located in the Marsa Matrouh governorate west of Alexandria, Egypt says the base is the largest in the Middle East.
Egypt’s army announced earlier that it established another base, called Barrani, close to the porous western border with Libya to prevent the infiltration of militants. Authorities vie with Islamic militants and smugglers who use it to enter the country.

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Egypt opens military base says largest in region

CAIRO: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has inaugurated a military base in the country’s...

‘You belong here,’ Germany tells Turks as row with Ankara rages

BERLIN: Germany sought on Saturday to reassure the country’s three million people of Turkish...

Egypt opens military base says largest in region
‘You belong here,’ Germany tells Turks as row with Ankara rages
German runaway girl who converted to Islam found in Iraq
Security forces rapped for excessive use of force against Al-Aqsa worshippers
US counterterror official says Daesh still a threat
Troops raid home of West Bank attacker, arrest brother
Latest News
Egypt opens military base says largest in region
Froome all but seals 4th Tour de France win in Marseille
‘You belong here,’ Germany tells Turks as row with Ankara rages
30 views
German runaway girl who converted to Islam found in Iraq
73 views
Security forces rapped for excessive use of force against Al-Aqsa worshippers
28 views
US counterterror official says Daesh still a threat
11 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR