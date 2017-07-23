Vaccination of children in Saudi Arabia now available daily

RIYADH: Acceding to public demand, the Health Ministry has made arrangements for daily vaccination of children at primary health care centers, instead of the current two-day system.

There are more than 2,000 primary health care centers throughout the Kingdom. A ministry official said all children’s vaccines are available in these centers except the one against hepatitis A, which is experiencing a global shortage.

Last year, 90 percent of children in the Kingdom were immunized, resulting in a sharp drop in the incidence of rubella (German measles).

The ministry implements its immunization program in line with the Atlanta-based Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to the CDC, children should get two doses of measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, the first dose at 12-15 months of age, and the second at 4-6 years of age.

Vaccine shortages can be reported via the toll-free number 937.