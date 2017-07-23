  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Summer training program being readied for Saudi medical students in UK

ARAB NEWS |
Saudi Cultural Attaché Abdul Aziz bin Ali Al-Magoshi, right, holds talks with Health Attaché Dr. Abdul Aziz bin Mohammed Al-Issa, in London on Friday. (SPA)
JEDDAH: British cultural and health associations have started coordinating the annual summer training program for Saudi medical students in the UK.
The program includes Saudi male and female doctors, fellowship students and postgraduate medical students in Britain.
It also includes medical students in the final stages of their studies, and Saudi doctors accompanying female students in British universities.
Saudi Cultural Attaché Abdul Aziz bin Ali Al-Magoshi and Health Attaché Dr. Abdul Aziz bin Mohammed Al-Issa discussed aspects of the associations’ joint cooperation to assist Saudi students in the UK, as well as Saudi patients being treated in British hospitals.
They primarily discussed cooperation aimed at granting training to excelling Saudi students at British hospitals.
They also discussed critical medical conditions that may affect Saudis in the UK, and coordination mechanisms to provide appropriate treatment services in such cases.
They agreed to re-establish the Saudi Volunteer Students Committee for the Friends of Patients in the UK, via the involvement of representatives of Saudi student clubs.
