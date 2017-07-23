US president receives new Saudi envoy at White House

JEDDAH: President Donald Trump received the new Saudi ambassador to the US, Prince Khaled bin Salman, at the White House on Friday.

Prince Khaled presented his credentials as the Kingdom’s ambassador to the president. During the meeting, the envoy conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Trump, wishing the American people continued progress and prosperity.

Prince Khaled described Saudi-US relations as historic, strategic and based on close cooperation and common interests. He expressed his keenness to exert all efforts to enhance bilateral ties in all fields.

In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), he expressed hope that Saudi-US relations will continue to serve both countries’ common interests and overcome common challenges regionally and internationally.

Prince Khaled is the 10th Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to the US since 1945.

A decorated fighter pilot who flew missions against the terrorist group Daesh in Syria — earning the nickname “Eagle Eye” — Prince Khaled’s youth is expected to reinvigorate relations with Washington.

At the same time, he brings the invaluable professional experience he gained as a senior adviser to the Saudi Defense Ministry.

In addition, Prince Khaled has impressive academic credentials, having studied international relations at Georgetown University.

