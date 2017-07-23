  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 31 min 17 sec ago

You are here

Saudi Arabia

US president receives new Saudi envoy at White House

ARAB NEWS |
Saudi Ambassador Prince Khaled bin Salman presents his credentials to US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington on Friday. (SPA)
JEDDAH: President Donald Trump received the new Saudi ambassador to the US, Prince Khaled bin Salman, at the White House on Friday.
Prince Khaled presented his credentials as the Kingdom’s ambassador to the president. During the meeting, the envoy conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Trump, wishing the American people continued progress and prosperity.
Prince Khaled described Saudi-US relations as historic, strategic and based on close cooperation and common interests. He expressed his keenness to exert all efforts to enhance bilateral ties in all fields.
In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), he expressed hope that Saudi-US relations will continue to serve both countries’ common interests and overcome common challenges regionally and internationally.
Prince Khaled is the 10th Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to the US since 1945.
A decorated fighter pilot who flew missions against the terrorist group Daesh in Syria — earning the nickname “Eagle Eye” — Prince Khaled’s youth is expected to reinvigorate relations with Washington.
At the same time, he brings the invaluable professional experience he gained as a senior adviser to the Saudi Defense Ministry.
In addition, Prince Khaled has impressive academic credentials, having studied international relations at Georgetown University.
JEDDAH: President Donald Trump received the new Saudi ambassador to the US, Prince Khaled bin Salman, at the White House on Friday.
Prince Khaled presented his credentials as the Kingdom’s ambassador to the president. During the meeting, the envoy conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Trump, wishing the American people continued progress and prosperity.
Prince Khaled described Saudi-US relations as historic, strategic and based on close cooperation and common interests. He expressed his keenness to exert all efforts to enhance bilateral ties in all fields.
In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), he expressed hope that Saudi-US relations will continue to serve both countries’ common interests and overcome common challenges regionally and internationally.
Prince Khaled is the 10th Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to the US since 1945.
A decorated fighter pilot who flew missions against the terrorist group Daesh in Syria — earning the nickname “Eagle Eye” — Prince Khaled’s youth is expected to reinvigorate relations with Washington.
At the same time, he brings the invaluable professional experience he gained as a senior adviser to the Saudi Defense Ministry.
In addition, Prince Khaled has impressive academic credentials, having studied international relations at Georgetown University.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

King Salman to hold talks with Erdogan

RIYADH: Key regional issues, including the Qatar crisis, will top the agenda of wide-ranging...

Vaccination of children in Saudi Arabia now available daily

RIYADH: Acceding to public demand, the Health Ministry has made arrangements for daily...

King Salman to hold talks with Erdogan
Vaccination of children in Saudi Arabia now available daily
KAICIID, UN Office on Genocide Prevention sign MoU
Taif's Souq Okaz festival to become integrated tourist destination in KSA
US president receives new Saudi envoy at White House
Summer training program being readied for Saudi medical students in UK
Latest News
Israel arrests Hamas members in West Bank after stabbing
36 views
Major Bollywood film leaked online ahead of August release date
157 views
US choir breaks out into song, dance routine on Emirates flight
451 views
Stabbings, killings raise fears of more violence in Jerusalem
49 views
King Salman to hold talks with Erdogan
1953 views
Vaccination of children in Saudi Arabia now available daily
1406 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR