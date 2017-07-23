King Salman to hold talks with Erdogan

RIYADH: Key regional issues, including the Qatar crisis, will top the agenda of wide-ranging talks on Sunday between King Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Jeddah.

The focus of the talks will be relations among Gulf countries. The leaders are also expected to exchange views on regional and international issues, and offer solutions to end regional tensions.

Erdogan’s “first stop will be Jeddah on Sunday,” said Turkish Ambassador Yunus Demirer, who flew to the city on Saturday to prepare for the presidential visit.

Erdogan “will then depart for Kuwait and later Qatar to meet Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani,” the envoy added.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain last month cut diplomatic ties with Qatar and issued 13 wide-ranging demands to lift the embargo, including the closure of a Turkish military base in the emirate.

Regarding Erdogan’s visit to the Kingdom, Turkey’s presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said: “Turkey has adopted a constructive role since the onset of the Qatar crisis, and called for negotiations toward a resolution through dialogue.”

Kalin added: “Erdogan and the leaders of the Gulf will also discuss bilateral relations and other regional issues such as Iraq, Syria, terrorism, Palestine and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“It is unacceptable to try to surround Al-Aqsa Mosque on security grounds, install metal detectors and block Palestinians and Arabs or other Muslims from entering there.

“We call on all sides, the Arab world, Europe, the US and the international community to raise their voice on this issue.”