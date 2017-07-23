  • Search form

  US choir breaks out into song, dance routine on Emirates flight

US choir breaks out into song, dance routine on Emirates flight

Arab News |
The Baylor University School of Music Men’s Choir was heading back from Kenya when they broke out into song. (Photo courtesy: @emirates)

DUBAI: A 75-strong group of young passengers went “coconuts” on a recent Emirates Airline flight when they all stood up to perform a song and dance routine on their way to the US.
The Baylor University School of Music Men’s Choir was heading back from Kenya when they broke out into a song about coconuts aboard the Emirates flight.
The airline posted a video of the routine to its social media accounts on Saturday, garnering laughs and praise online.
“We think this is the best song ever on coconuts. 75 members of the recently flew with us and treated our crew to a delightful onboard performance,” Emirates wrote in the Instagram post.

