Art & Culture

Major Bollywood film leaked online ahead of August release date

Arab News |
Actors Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in a scene from the film. (Photo courtesy: YouTube)

DUBAI: A much-awaited Bollywood film starring acting heavyweight Akshay Kumar has been leaked online, leading the actor to urge fans to support him in the anti-piracy battle.
The film, “Toilet-Ek Prem Katha,” was leaked ahead of its August 2017 release date.
“I would like urge my friends, colleagues, fans and audiences to please say no to piracy. Thank you all for support,” Kumar tweeted after the story made headlines in India.

The movie, a love story, is directed by Shree Narayan Singh.
The issue was brought to the filmmakers’ attention by choreographer Remo D’Souza.
In an interview with the Indian Express, he said: “I met someone who told me that he already has the movie on his pen drive. Initially, I didn’t believe him, but he seemed serious, and told me to check that for myself. When I checked the pen drive, it contained Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, and I was shocked.”
The movie’s producer Prernaa Arora released an official statement on the leak.
”There have been reports of my film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha having leaked online. I would like to assure my well-wishers and colleagues not to worry as everything’s under control. Someone tried to create mischief, but thanks to the Crime Branch, it’s all under control.”

