Israel arrests Hamas members in West Bank after stabbing

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military says it has carried out a wave of West Bank arrests following a deadly stabbing attack against an Israeli family.

The military says Sunday that forces arrested 29 people, including nine members of the Hamas militant group.

A 20-year-old Palestinian assailant infiltrated the settlement of Halamish late Friday surprising a family during their Sabbath dinner. He stabbed to death Yosef Salomon and his adult children, Chaya and Elad. A neighbor, an off-duty soldier, heard the screams, rushed to the home and opened fire, wounding the attacker.

Israel fortified its troops in the West Bank and placed forces on high alert after the attack. It followed a day with some of the worst Israeli-Palestinian clashes in years, which erupted over tensions at the Holy Land’s most contested shrine.