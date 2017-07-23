  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

Middle-East

UAE official: Qatar must change its ways as part of talks

AP |
UAE Minister of State for Foreign Relations Anwar Al-Gargash. (Reuters)
DUBAI: A top official in the Arab bloc isolating Qatar says the Gulf state needs to change its policies as part of any direct negotiations to resolve the crisis.
Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said late Friday that Qatar is prepared to talk with the four countries lined up against it, but that any resolution must respect its sovereignty and the terms cannot be dictated from outside.
United Arab Emirates Minister of State for Foreign Relations Anwar Al-Gargash responded in a Twitter post late Saturday that dialogue is necessary, but that Qatar must review its policies since repeating its previous positions only “deepens the crisis.”
Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain cut ties and transport links with Qatar in early June.
DUBAI: A top official in the Arab bloc isolating Qatar says the Gulf state needs to change its policies as part of any direct negotiations to resolve the crisis.
Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said late Friday that Qatar is prepared to talk with the four countries lined up against it, but that any resolution must respect its sovereignty and the terms cannot be dictated from outside.
United Arab Emirates Minister of State for Foreign Relations Anwar Al-Gargash responded in a Twitter post late Saturday that dialogue is necessary, but that Qatar must review its policies since repeating its previous positions only “deepens the crisis.”
Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain cut ties and transport links with Qatar in early June.

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Arab League says Israel ‘playing with fire’ at holy site

CAIRO: The Arab League on Sunday accused Israel of “playing with fire” with new security measures...

Egypt academy sets up religious edict booths in Cairo metro stations

CAIRO: Egypt’s Islamic Research Academy of Al-Azhar, the Sunni Muslim world’s foremost religious...

Arab League says Israel ‘playing with fire’ at holy site
Egypt academy sets up religious edict booths in Cairo metro stations
Netanyahu faces pressure over holy site after violence kills eight
UAE official: Qatar must change its ways as part of talks
Erdogan says prolonging Gulf crisis 'not in anyone's interest'
Syrian warplanes strike near Damascus despite cease-fire — Syrian Observatory
Latest News
Almarai reports 2.38% rise in second-quarter profit
1057 views
Abu Dhabi’s Etihad submits non-binding offer for ailing Alitalia
141 views
UAE credit demand stabilizes in the second quarter
73 views
Arab League says Israel ‘playing with fire’ at holy site
899 views
Afghan police search for villagers after mass kidnapping
119 views
Pope calls for "moderation" after Jerusalem shrine violence
54 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR