Arab League says Israel ‘playing with fire’ at holy site

Israeli border policemen install metal detectors outside the Lion's Gate, a main entrance to Al-Aqsa mosque compound, in Jerusalem's Old City, on July 16, 2017, after security forces reopened the ultra-sensitive site, whose closure after a deadly attack earlier in the week sparked anger from Muslims and Jordan, the holy site's custodian. Three Arab Israeli assailants opened fire on Israeli police on July 14 in the Old City, killing two of them before fleeing to the nearby Haram al-Sharif compound, where they were shot dead by police. (AFP)

CAIRO: The Arab League on Sunday accused Israel of “playing with fire” with new security measures at a highly sensitive Jerusalem holy site.

“Jerusalem is a red line,” its chief Ahmed Abul Gheit said in a statement, adding that “no Arab or Muslim will accept violations” against the city’s holy sites.

Deadly clashes have rocked Jerusalem since Israeli authorities installed metal detectors at entrances to the Haram Al-Sharif compound, known to Jews as the Temple Mount, following an attack on July 14 that killed two policemen.

Palestinians view the measure as an Israeli attempt to assert further control over the site, the third most holy place in Islam and the most revered site in Judaism.

Abul Gheit accused Israel’s government of “adventurism” and said its moves could trigger a “crisis with the Arab and Muslim world.”

The compound, which includes the revered Al-Aqsa mosque and the Dome of the Rock, has been the focal point of tensions between Israelis and Palestinians for decades.

