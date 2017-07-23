  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 37 min 38 sec ago

You are here

Business & Economy

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad submits non-binding offer for ailing Alitalia

ARAB NEWS |
Alitalia went into administration in May after union workers rejected an almost €2 billion restructuring plan for the ailing airline. (Reuters)

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi carrier Etihad Airways has submitted a non-binding offer for a partial or total takeover of ailing flagship airline Alitalia, Italian media has reported.
The struggling Italian airline has received about ten non-binding offers, including from Delta Airlines, British Airways, Lufthansa, Easyjet and Ryanair, the reports added.
Alitalia went into administration in May after union workers rejected an almost €2 billion (SR8 billion) restructuring plan put forward by management and shareholders, including Etihad Airways, which acquired a 49 percent stake in the airline in 2014 as part of its global expansion strategy.
The Italian government had a provided €600 million bridging loan to keep the Alitalia fleet flying for around six months while the sale process continues, and has given those interested in making binding offers until October to submit bids.
Italian transport minister has warned against splitting up the airline into parts, telling a parliamentary committee this week that: “We think Alitalia is an asset for the country from the industrial standpoint and still has potential for growth, as long as it is absolutely not broken up”.
Saying that a “real investor” must be found, Delrio said Alitalia “can’t sell routes, assets and maintenance sectors, but must be kept whole,” adding the Italian government could remain involved in the airline even after a strategic investor was found.

Related Articles

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi carrier Etihad Airways has submitted a non-binding offer for a partial or total takeover of ailing flagship airline Alitalia, Italian media has reported.
The struggling Italian airline has received about ten non-binding offers, including from Delta Airlines, British Airways, Lufthansa, Easyjet and Ryanair, the reports added.
Alitalia went into administration in May after union workers rejected an almost €2 billion (SR8 billion) restructuring plan put forward by management and shareholders, including Etihad Airways, which acquired a 49 percent stake in the airline in 2014 as part of its global expansion strategy.
The Italian government had a provided €600 million bridging loan to keep the Alitalia fleet flying for around six months while the sale process continues, and has given those interested in making binding offers until October to submit bids.
Italian transport minister has warned against splitting up the airline into parts, telling a parliamentary committee this week that: “We think Alitalia is an asset for the country from the industrial standpoint and still has potential for growth, as long as it is absolutely not broken up”.
Saying that a “real investor” must be found, Delrio said Alitalia “can’t sell routes, assets and maintenance sectors, but must be kept whole,” adding the Italian government could remain involved in the airline even after a strategic investor was found.

Tags: aviation Alitalia Abu Dhabi Etihad

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

Almarai reports 2.38% rise in second-quarter profit

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Almarai said its second-quarter net profit rose 2.38 percent to 674.1...

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad submits non-binding offer for ailing Alitalia

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi carrier Etihad Airways has submitted a non-binding offer for a partial or total...

Egypt Air’s 7th Saudi branch opens in Qassim
Bunyan Charity honors Emirates NBD Saudi Arabia
ITFC, ITC launch program for development of Madinah’s dates sector
Huawei Nova 2 Plus smartphone available for pre-order in KSA
National Geographic Abu Dhabi announces winners of photo contest
Shoexpress launches Summer 2017 collection
Latest News
Jordanian killed and Israeli wounded at Amman embassy ‘incident’: security source
125 views
Ministry of Haj booking site for Saudis and expats to go live Tuesday morning
545 views
Dempsey’s record goal, assist power US into Gold Cup final
5 views
Byron holds off Menard to win Xfinity Series race at Indy
7 views
Simmons, Pujols star in Angels victory over Red Sox
5 views
Egypt Air’s 7th Saudi branch opens in Qassim
9 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR