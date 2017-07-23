Bunyan Charity honors Emirates NBD Saudi Arabia

Abrar Al-Rouq Al-Zamil, board member of Bunyan Women’s Charity Association for Family Development, has honored Emirates NBD Saudi Arabia, for the bank’s efforts to support one of the association’s programs, especially the “Free Imagination” program.

“Free Imagination” aims at implementing programs and activities that help children and adolescents to understand themselves and others, develop their general thinking skills and creative thinking, learn positive talking skills and communicate with others, and trains them in visualization, planning, teamwork and problem-solving.

Loai Hassan Abduljawad, chief executive of Emirates NBD Saudi Arabia, said: “We are pleased to participate in creating hope that would push young women’s development and help them move toward a better life. I also would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to all Bunyan employees for their continued efforts to provide opportunities for young women to realize their dreams and help them present their work in society, business community and the consumer market so that they can open channels of communication and enhance opportunities for support in all its forms.”

Abrar Al-Rouq Al-Zamil, board member of Bunyan Women’s Charity Association for Family Development, has honored Emirates NBD Saudi Arabia, for the bank’s efforts to support one of the association’s programs, especially the “Free Imagination” program.

“Free Imagination” aims at implementing programs and activities that help children and adolescents to understand themselves and others, develop their general thinking skills and creative thinking, learn positive talking skills and communicate with others, and trains them in visualization, planning, teamwork and problem-solving.

Loai Hassan Abduljawad, chief executive of Emirates NBD Saudi Arabia, said: “We are pleased to participate in creating hope that would push young women’s development and help them move toward a better life. I also would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to all Bunyan employees for their continued efforts to provide opportunities for young women to realize their dreams and help them present their work in society, business community and the consumer market so that they can open channels of communication and enhance opportunities for support in all its forms.”