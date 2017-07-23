  • Search form

Egypt Air’s 7th Saudi branch opens in Qassim

ARAB NEWS
The opening ceremony was attended by officials from Egypt Air and Riyadh Travel and Tourism Company.
Egypt Air recently opened its seventh Saudi office in Qassim province.
The opening ceremony was attended by Osama Taha, director of Egypt Air, and Muwafaq Al-Sayed, regional manager of Egypt Air in Riyadh.
Riyadh Travel and Tourism Company is the commercial agent of Egypt Air in Qassim. Its Chairman Mansour Al-Qahtani and General Manager Abdullah Al-Ghafili also attended the ceremony.
Al-Ghafili said: “We at Riyadh Travel and Tourism are keen on partnering with the world’s leading players in the aviation industry in order to be able to offer excellent services to all our customers and widen the options for them. We will connect our work with other large companies in the sector, which will support us in our activities in the Kingdom.”
Egypt Air has made significant expansions in recent years and has been able to establish its presence in six airports across the Kingdom — Jeddah, Riyadh, Madinah, Abha, Qassim and Dammam.
