Simmons, Pujols star in Angels victory over Red Sox

ANAHEIM, California: Andrelton Simmons drove in three runs, including a go-ahead two-run homer and Albert Pujols went 3 for 4 with two RBIs as the Los Angeles Angels rallied for a 7-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox in Major League Baseball on Saturday.

Simmons hit his 10th homer of the season to left and put the Angels ahead 4-3 in the third inning after falling behind early. Pujols doubled to score Yunel Escobar and Mike Trout to start the four-run burst.

Pujols became the 26th player to score 1,700 runs when he touched home plate after Simmons went deep. Pujols joins Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron, Babe Ruth, Alex Rodriguez and Willie Mays in amassing at least 600 home runs and 1,700 runs.

JC Ramirez (9-8) recorded his second win at home in 11 starts, striking out six while allowing one earned run and five hits in six innings.

David Price (5-3) gave up five earned runs and seven hits in five innings, allowing more than three earned runs for only the second time this year.

Cubs 3 Cardinas 2: In Chicago, Kris Bryant raced home from first base on Anthony Rizzo’s bloop double, capping the Cubs’ three-run rally in the eighth inning.

Bryant also had a tying, broken-bat single during the comeback.

A classic pitchers’ duel between Jon Lester and Adam Wainwright kept it scoreless into the eighth.

Lester (7-6) had a perfect game until Wainwright singled with two outs in the sixth. Lester gave up three hits and struck out 10 in eight innings.

Wainwright allowed two runs on four hits in 7 2/3 innings, retiring 14 straight at one point.

Giants 5 Padres 4, 12 innings: In San Francisco, backup catcher Nick Hundley singled in Kelby Tomlinson with two outs in the 12th for San Francisco.

It was Hundley’s fifth game-ending hit of his career and his first since July 11, 2014, with Baltimore.

One day after the teams played 11 innings in a game that lasted nearly 5 hours, the Giants and Padres had another extended battle.

Eduardo Nunez had three hits and two RBIs, Hundley singled twice and San Francisco took advantage of an error by San Diego shortstop Allen Cordoba that led to three unearned runs.

Will Myers hit his second homer in two days as part of San Diego’s four-run fourth.

Mariners 6 Yankees 5, 10 innings: In Seattle, Nelson Cruz hit a winning single off Adam Warren in the 10th inning, and Seattle beat New York after Edwin Diaz allowed a tying hit to Ronald Torreyes in the ninth.

Masahiro Tanaka had another shaky outing and New York trailed 4-2 before Aaron Judge hit his MLB-leading 32nd home run, a sixth inning drive against Steve Cishek.

Diaz blew a save for the fourth time in 22 chances when Didi Gregorius walked leading off the ninth, pinch-runner Jacoby Ellsbury stole second and Torreyes followed with a single.

Brewers 9 Phillies 8: In Philadelphia, Domingo Santana singled home the go-ahead run in the ninth inning after the Brewers blew a big lead, and Milwaukee ended a season-worst six-game losing streak.

Ryan Braun homered and drove in four runs, and Travis Shaw also homered for the Brewers, who maintained a one-game lead over the Cubs in the NL Central division.

Milwaukee led 8-1 after batting in the seventh and manager Craig Counsell removed Braun, who had missed the past three games with a wrist injury. The Phillies rallied to tie it with four runs in the seventh and three in the eighth.

Santana came through with a one-out single to left off Hector Neris (2-4) to score Hernan Perez and put Milwaukee back in front.

Jacob Barnes (3-1) gave up three runs and four hits in the eighth but ended up getting the win.

Herrera had four hits with a homer and a pair of doubles for Philadelphia, which had won three straight.

Marlins 5 Reds 4: In Cincinnati, J.T. Realmuto hit a pair of two-run homers and a double, powering Miami to its second straight victory.

Miami won for only the third time in eight games, getting its first back-to-back wins since the All-Star break.

Realmuto connected in the second and sixth innings off Robert Stephenson (0-3), who made his first start of the season after 13 relief appearances. It was the catcher's second career multi-homer game — he also had one in 2015.

Nick Wittgren (3-1) relieved starter Chris O'Grady in the fifth and got the win. Scooter Gennett singled home a run in the eighth off Junichi Tazawa, cutting it to 5-4. A.J. Ramos pitched the ninth for his 19th save in 21 chances.

Nationals 4 Diamondbacks 3: In Phoenix, Bryce Harper homered and drove in two runs, Tanner Roark struck out a season-high 11 and Sean Doolittle stranded the potential tying run to preserve the Nationals' win.

Roark (8-6) gave up two runs and three hits in seven innings for the NL East-leading Nationals.

Harper hit his 25th home run of the season on a full-count changeup from Anthony Banda (0-1), who lost in his major league debut.

Chris Iannetta hit a two-out RBI double in the bottom half, but the Nationals opened a 4-1 lead with a three-run sixth.

Rockies 7 PIrates 3: In Denver, Colorado's German Marquez matched a career best with nine strikeouts in seven solid innings and also had a wayward pitch that fueled a near brawl.

Mark Reynolds added a pair of run-scoring singles and Charlie Blackmon scored after doubling in the third and tripling in the eighth.

Marquez (8-4) hit Andrew McCutchen with a pitch in the sixth inning, and the Pirates outfielder strode toward the mound before being headed off by the home plate umpire and taking his base.

Pittsburgh's Chad Kuhl then threw an inside pitch in the sixth that narrowly missed Carlos Gonzalez. Players and coaches from both teams streamed onto the field and though there were some heated exchanges, no punches were thrown.

Dodgers 6 Braves 2: In Los Angeles, Chris Taylor drove in three runs with a home run and a triple, and Corey Seager and Chase Utley hit solo home runs to lead the Dodgers past Atlanta.

Ending the two-game hiccup which saw the Dodgers outscored 18-6, Los Angeles has won 32 of 38, and 19 of 22 at Dodger Stadium, for the best record in Major League Baseball. The Dodgers' 67-31 mark is their best through 98 games since the Brooklyn Dodgers were 69-29 in 1942.

Taylor led off the bottom of the inning by driving an 0-1 pitch from Julio Teheran (7-8) into the left field bleachers, giving the Dodgers a 4-2 lead.

Taylor added a two-run triple off reliever Luke Jackson with two outs in the eighth for the final margin.

