Ministry of Haj booking site for Saudis and expats to go live Dul Qaada 1

JEDDAH: The Haj Ministry website will launch a new local Haj online electronic service as part of its efforts to provide a low-cost Haj for Saudis and expatriates.
The chairman of the local Haj committee, Saad Al-Qurashi, told Arab News that the website to book local low-cost Haj services will be available at 8 a.m. on Dul Qaada 1, 1438 AH. He said that the highest price for one person to perform Haj is SR14,000 ($3,733), and the lowest is SR3,500.
The service aims to facilitate booking procedures for locals and enable them to easily choose the service and price which is convenient for them. Pilgrims can start booking through the local Haj government official website localhaj.haj.gov.sa after Tuesday. On the site, users will find directions on how to register and pay.
The online service is scheduled to be the only way for citizens and expats to make arrangements for the pilgrimage this year. Local pilgrims will be safe from all fake campaigns, as the Haj website will specify the establishments licensed by the ministry to perform these services.
