Last updated: 8 min 51 sec ago

  Jordanian killed and Israeli wounded at Amman embassy 'incident': security source

Middle-East

Jordanian killed and Israeli wounded at Amman embassy ‘incident’: security source

OMAR AKOUR | AP |
Security forces stand outside the Israeli embassy in the residential Rabiyeh neighborhood of the Jordanian capital Amman following a shooting "incident". (AFP / Khalil Mazraawi)
Security officials park near the approach toward the Israeli Wmbassy in Amman, Jordan, on Sunday in the aftermath of a shooting that left two Jordanian men dead and an Israeli man wounded. (AP Photo/Omar Akour)
2 photos
AMMAN: Two Jordanians, including a doctor, were killed by gunfire Sunday in a residential building in the heavily fortified Israeli embassy compound in Jordan’s capital, the kingdom’s Public Security Directorate said. An Israeli was also wounded.
Before the shooting, Jordanians had entered the apartment building for carpentry work, the statement said.
It did not say what triggered the shooting.
Three people were initially wounded in the incident, the security agency said. Two Jordanians later died, according to the agency and the news site Hala Akhbar, linked to the Jordanian military.
One of the Jordanians killed was a physician at the scene, the security agency said.
The Israeli was in “unstable” condition, the news site said.
The Israeli Foreign Ministry had no comment.
The incident comes at a time of mounting tensions between Israel and the Muslim world over metal detectors Israel installed at a Jerusalem shrine revered by Muslims and Jews.
Jordan is the Muslim custodian of the site. On Friday, thousands of Jordanians staged an anti-Israeli protest in Amman.
