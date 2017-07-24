  • Search form

Saudi Arabia concludes Souq Okaz festival with march of families in Taif

MOHAMMED AL-SULAMI
JEDDAH: Taif acting Gov. Saad Al-Maimouni sponsored the march of families of Taif (Homeland Unity) at the Souq Okaz in Taif.
Abdullah Al-Sawat, executive director of Souq Okaz, said the march is one of the most important events of Souq Okaz, which has received special attention and follow up from Prince Sultan bin Salman, head of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) and chairman of the supervisory committee of Souq Okaz, due to its representation of enhancing unity and nationalism, cohesion, and support for the leadership.
“Prince Sultan, who called for this march, confirmed in his directives that citizens are first and foremost participants, not only observers or spectators, and citizen participation increases the value of outputs and enhances everything,” said Al-Sawat.
He said the march, held on the closing day of Souq Okaz, represents is the ideal way to close the historic national event.
More than 3,000 people joined the march, with participants carrying the flag of the nation and singing a number of national songs and anthems. The march kicked off from the Okaz theater, passing through Cultural Avenue, Okaz Avenue and ending at the heritage auction hall.
Visitors to Souq Okaz also participated in the march and interacted by chanting anthems and encouraging participants.

