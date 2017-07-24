GACA confirms keenness to implement directives to serve Qatari pilgrims

JEDDAH: The Kingdom’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) confirmed a statement issued by the Ministry of Haj and Umrah, expressing the ministry’s eagerness to enable Qataris wishing to perform Umrah.

Qataris can perform Umrah at any time and by any airline, except Qatar Airways, provided that they start from Doha and come through any other transit station via any carrier and arrive at King Abdul Aziz Airport in Jeddah or Prince Mohammed Bin Abdul Aziz Airport in Madinah.

Qatari pilgrims and those residing in Qatar who have Haj permits from the Ministry of Haj and Umrah and the Haj affairs authorities in Qatar, and have been registered in the Haj electronic system, will be able to come directly from Doha or through any other transit station via any carrier, other than Qatar Airways, selected by the Qatari government and approved by the GACA.

