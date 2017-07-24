  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 54 sec ago

You are here

Saudi Arabia

Saudi dental clinics treat 250 Syrians in Al-Zaatari camp

ARAB NEWS |
A Syrian man is treated by dentists at a medical center run by the Specialized Saudi Clinics at Zaatari camp in Jordan. (SPA)
JEDDAH: The dental clinics of the Specialized Saudi Clinics in Al-Zaatari camp in Jordan have treated 250 Syrian refugees during their 237th week of operation.
Dr. Badr bin Abdulrahman Al-Samhan, the regional director of the humanitarian campaign, said that the clinics have been providing the best medical services to Syrian refugees in the camp and the dental clinics have been supplied with the best dental equipment.
JEDDAH: The dental clinics of the Specialized Saudi Clinics in Al-Zaatari camp in Jordan have treated 250 Syrian refugees during their 237th week of operation.
Dr. Badr bin Abdulrahman Al-Samhan, the regional director of the humanitarian campaign, said that the clinics have been providing the best medical services to Syrian refugees in the camp and the dental clinics have been supplied with the best dental equipment.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

King Salman, Turkish president hold talks to boost bilateral ties

JEDDAH: King Salman on Sunday received Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who arrived on an...

New Saudi security service key to development, prosperity, says minister

JEDDAH: The modernization of Saudi Arabia’s state security agencies is key to the country’s...

King Salman, Turkish president hold talks to boost bilateral ties
New Saudi security service key to development, prosperity, says minister
Saudi Aramco signs deal to highlight cultural heritage in Al-Ula
Saudi dental clinics treat 250 Syrians in Al-Zaatari camp
GACA confirms keenness to implement directives to serve Qatari pilgrims
Souq Okaz concludes with march of families in Taif
Latest News
King Salman, Turkish president hold talks to boost bilateral ties
New Saudi security service key to development, prosperity, says minister
Saudi Aramco signs deal to highlight cultural heritage in Al-Ula
Saudi dental clinics treat 250 Syrians in Al-Zaatari camp
GACA confirms keenness to implement directives to serve Qatari pilgrims
Souq Okaz concludes with march of families in Taif
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR