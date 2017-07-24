Saudi dental clinics treat 250 Syrians in Al-Zaatari camp

JEDDAH: The dental clinics of the Specialized Saudi Clinics in Al-Zaatari camp in Jordan have treated 250 Syrian refugees during their 237th week of operation.

Dr. Badr bin Abdulrahman Al-Samhan, the regional director of the humanitarian campaign, said that the clinics have been providing the best medical services to Syrian refugees in the camp and the dental clinics have been supplied with the best dental equipment.

