Saudi university hospital unveils plan to structure health care costs

RIYADH: The King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz University Hospital (KAAUH) at the Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University (PNU) has unveiled an initiative to develop and structure health care costs.

This move is one of strategic initiatives to prepare for the privatization of health services, according to Dr. Ahmed Abu Aba, the hospital’s executive director. “This project is a pre-emptive step for the development of new funding models for the development of health care cost structures in the Kingdom,” he said.

The hospital executive director added that the development of the cost structure is part of an in-depth look at the cost of health care to patients. Such health care, he added, includes staff doctors, nurses, medicines, operating rooms, and the general costs of operating the hospital for each patient. He added that this step will enable the hospital’s medical staff to focus on the most effective ways to reduce the disparities in health care and enhance the quality of medical services.

The 300-bed hospital, which was launched in partnership with a leading global health care provider, has an emergency department and specialized clinics that offer services in obstetrics and gynecology, internal medicine, surgery, pediatrics, ophthalmology, and ear, nose and throat. It is distinguished by having three integrated centers in women’s and adolescent health and child growth and development.

As part of its mission, the hospital combines the provided services with education and scientific research, which will, in turn, lead to the best knowledge and care for patients and students using state-of-the art practices.

RIYADH: The King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz University Hospital (KAAUH) at the Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University (PNU) has unveiled an initiative to develop and structure health care costs.

This move is one of strategic initiatives to prepare for the privatization of health services, according to Dr. Ahmed Abu Aba, the hospital’s executive director. “This project is a pre-emptive step for the development of new funding models for the development of health care cost structures in the Kingdom,” he said.

The hospital executive director added that the development of the cost structure is part of an in-depth look at the cost of health care to patients. Such health care, he added, includes staff doctors, nurses, medicines, operating rooms, and the general costs of operating the hospital for each patient. He added that this step will enable the hospital’s medical staff to focus on the most effective ways to reduce the disparities in health care and enhance the quality of medical services.

The 300-bed hospital, which was launched in partnership with a leading global health care provider, has an emergency department and specialized clinics that offer services in obstetrics and gynecology, internal medicine, surgery, pediatrics, ophthalmology, and ear, nose and throat. It is distinguished by having three integrated centers in women’s and adolescent health and child growth and development.

As part of its mission, the hospital combines the provided services with education and scientific research, which will, in turn, lead to the best knowledge and care for patients and students using state-of-the art practices.