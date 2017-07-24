KSRelief aid to Yemen reaches SR2.3bn

RIYADH: Since its inception, King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSRelief) has provided over SR2.3 billion ($615.8 million) through 139 projects serving Yemenis in different parts of the country, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said.

The projects covered relief, humanitarian aid, shelter, agricultural, and water programs which were implemented in collaboration with 84 local and international partners.

Projects serving children and women were given special concern in addition to Yemeni refugees in Djibouti and Somalia. Food security, shelter and camp management projects stood at 48, at the cost of SR905.25 million which benefited some 21 million Yemenis. The number of partners working in these projects reached 26.

Projects related to education, protection and early recovery stood at 18 at a cost of SR329.4 million benefiting 3,915,336 Yemenis; 13 partners worked in these projects. KSRelief provided 63 projects in health, nutrition, water, and environmental sanitation at the cost of SR896.25 million, with the number of beneficiaries reaching 72,311,686.

In communications, logistics and humanitarian operations, the KSRelief allocated 10 projects at the cost of SR211.8 million benefiting over 15,000 Yemeni citizens.

KSRelief also continued its malnutrition treatment program among Yemeni children and pregnant women in two provinces of Lahij directorate. KSRelief is said to be the first relief organization to have reached this mountainous and rugged area and provided such services, notably in the area of therapeutic feeding, and maternal and child care.

The number of beneficiaries from the KSRelief malnutrition treatment and medical program reached 1,542 in the two provinces.

The services ranged from treatment of acute and moderate malnutrition in children under five years, pregnant women, as well as vaccination of children and women against infectious and deadly diseases.

