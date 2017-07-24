  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

Saudi Arabia

KSRelief aid to Yemen reaches SR2.3bn

SHARIF M. TAHA |
KSRelief personnel distribute aid packets among the needy in Yemen. (SPA)
RIYADH: Since its inception, King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSRelief) has provided over SR2.3 billion ($615.8 million) through 139 projects serving Yemenis in different parts of the country, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said.
The projects covered relief, humanitarian aid, shelter, agricultural, and water programs which were implemented in collaboration with 84 local and international partners.
Projects serving children and women were given special concern in addition to Yemeni refugees in Djibouti and Somalia. Food security, shelter and camp management projects stood at 48, at the cost of SR905.25 million which benefited some 21 million Yemenis. The number of partners working in these projects reached 26.
Projects related to education, protection and early recovery stood at 18 at a cost of SR329.4 million benefiting 3,915,336 Yemenis; 13 partners worked in these projects. KSRelief provided 63 projects in health, nutrition, water, and environmental sanitation at the cost of SR896.25 million, with the number of beneficiaries reaching 72,311,686.
In communications, logistics and humanitarian operations, the KSRelief allocated 10 projects at the cost of SR211.8 million benefiting over 15,000 Yemeni citizens.
KSRelief also continued its malnutrition treatment program among Yemeni children and pregnant women in two provinces of Lahij directorate. KSRelief is said to be the first relief organization to have reached this mountainous and rugged area and provided such services, notably in the area of therapeutic feeding, and maternal and child care.
The number of beneficiaries from the KSRelief malnutrition treatment and medical program reached 1,542 in the two provinces.
The services ranged from treatment of acute and moderate malnutrition in children under five years, pregnant women, as well as vaccination of children and women against infectious and deadly diseases.
RIYADH: Since its inception, King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSRelief) has provided over SR2.3 billion ($615.8 million) through 139 projects serving Yemenis in different parts of the country, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said.
The projects covered relief, humanitarian aid, shelter, agricultural, and water programs which were implemented in collaboration with 84 local and international partners.
Projects serving children and women were given special concern in addition to Yemeni refugees in Djibouti and Somalia. Food security, shelter and camp management projects stood at 48, at the cost of SR905.25 million which benefited some 21 million Yemenis. The number of partners working in these projects reached 26.
Projects related to education, protection and early recovery stood at 18 at a cost of SR329.4 million benefiting 3,915,336 Yemenis; 13 partners worked in these projects. KSRelief provided 63 projects in health, nutrition, water, and environmental sanitation at the cost of SR896.25 million, with the number of beneficiaries reaching 72,311,686.
In communications, logistics and humanitarian operations, the KSRelief allocated 10 projects at the cost of SR211.8 million benefiting over 15,000 Yemeni citizens.
KSRelief also continued its malnutrition treatment program among Yemeni children and pregnant women in two provinces of Lahij directorate. KSRelief is said to be the first relief organization to have reached this mountainous and rugged area and provided such services, notably in the area of therapeutic feeding, and maternal and child care.
The number of beneficiaries from the KSRelief malnutrition treatment and medical program reached 1,542 in the two provinces.
The services ranged from treatment of acute and moderate malnutrition in children under five years, pregnant women, as well as vaccination of children and women against infectious and deadly diseases.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

KSRelief aid to Yemen reaches SR2.3bn

RIYADH: Since its inception, King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSRelief) has...

Saudi university hospital unveils plan to structure health care costs

RIYADH: The King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz University Hospital (KAAUH) at the Princess Nourah bint...

KSRelief aid to Yemen reaches SR2.3bn
Saudi university hospital unveils plan to structure health care costs
Despicable treatment of animals in KSA: Who is to blame?
KSA's Shoura Council recommends banning marriages for girls under 15
New Saudi security service key to development, prosperity, says minister
Saudi Aramco signs deal to highlight cultural heritage in Al-Ula
Latest News
How many motoring offenses can you spot in this Dubai Police video?
173 views
UK TV celeb tweets sassy response to online troll questioning her hijab
916 views
Abu Dhabi fines motorists for dirty cars
172 views
Woman beats man with shoe after he ‘made lewd advances’ in Dubai mall
1582 views
Book review: Get to know football’s ‘diva whisperer’ Carlo Ancelotti
37 views
Trump’s son-in-law faces Capitol Hill grilling over Russia contacts
149 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR