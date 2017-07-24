  • Search form

Offbeat

Abu Dhabi fines motorists for dirty cars

Arab News |
Motorists face big fines if they leave the vehicles to get dirty (Reuters_

DUBAI: Scores of vehicles in Abu Dhabi have been impounded and motorists fined for failing to make sure their cars were kept clean as part of a municipality crackdown.
It is an offense in the emirate to allow vehicles to get dirty for both aesthetic and safety reasons, UAE daily The National reported.
Dozens of motorists were fined up to 3,000 dirhams ($817) each and nearly 300 were issued with warnings for leaving their vehicles for long periods of time, the report added.
Municipality officers also impounded 141 vehicles that had been left for extended periods and allowed to get dirty.
A spokesman said not only were dirty cars an eye sore, but also posed a risk to other people’s safety if there is wind that picks up the dust and it hits other vehicles or people.
The spokesman further added that people were still responsible for the cleanliness of their vehicles, even when they go away on holiday.
“We have a law that says it should not be left dusty. How will the inspector know if this person is away on holiday?” The spokesman said.

Tags: motoring UAE Abu Dhabi crime

Comments

