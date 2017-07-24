UK TV celeb tweets sassy response to online troll questioning her hijab

  • Search form

Former winner of hit UK TV show the Great British Bake Off Nadiya Hussain is being praised online. (Photo courtesy: BBC)

DUBAI: Former winner of hit UK TV show the Great British Bake Off Nadiya Hussain is being praised online for her response to a man who asked why her husband does not also wear a headscarf.
On Sunday, Hussain appeared in the Sunday Times magazine alongside her family.
An image from the story was shared on the magazine’s Twitter account.
Twitter user Nick Zen then decided to comment on Hussain’s headscarf and her husband, saying: “Why doesn’t the man have heavy fabric tightly wrapped around his head and neck.”

Hussain, who has worn a headscarf since she was 14-years-old, clapped back.
“I don’t think that pink would suit my husband,” she tweeted to a flurry of praise.
“Not often you burn something Nadiya — well done for doing it so well,” one user tweeted.
“Further proof Nadiya is the undisputed queen,” another said.

