How many motoring offenses can you spot in this Dubai Police video?

Arab News |
Dubai Police video highlights fines faced by motorists (Dubai Police)

DUBAI: Dubai Police have published a new video warning motorists of the fines they face for committing offenses like chatting on a mobile phone while driving or holding a child on your lap without them being buckled in.
The video is part of the ongoing clampdown taking place across the UAE as a raft of stricter penalties are introduced, aimed at driving down the number of collisions that happen of the country’s roads.
Recent rules introduced include making it an offense to drive a vehicle without ensuring that all occupants are buckled in.
In the video that asks “is it worth it?” an Emirati family is seen committing a number of offenses within just 60 seconds.
The offenses include a female passenger hold a child on her lap, the driver being distracted throughout, the vehicle swerve from lane to another without indicating, and the driver using a mobile phone.
According to the video had this been a real scenario, the driver would have racked up 20 black points and 4,200 dirhams ($1,140) in fines in just one minute.


