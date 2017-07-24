How many motoring offenses can you spot in this Dubai Police video?

DUBAI: Dubai Police have published a new video warning motorists of the fines they face for committing offenses like chatting on a mobile phone while driving or holding a child on your lap without them being buckled in.

The video is part of the ongoing clampdown taking place across the UAE as a raft of stricter penalties are introduced, aimed at driving down the number of collisions that happen of the country’s roads.

Recent rules introduced include making it an offense to drive a vehicle without ensuring that all occupants are buckled in.

In the video that asks “is it worth it?” an Emirati family is seen committing a number of offenses within just 60 seconds.

The offenses include a female passenger hold a child on her lap, the driver being distracted throughout, the vehicle swerve from lane to another without indicating, and the driver using a mobile phone.

According to the video had this been a real scenario, the driver would have racked up 20 black points and 4,200 dirhams ($1,140) in fines in just one minute.





