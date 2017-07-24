Saudi couple walk down the aisle wearing roller skates

JEDDAH: In one of the most unprecedented weddings in Saudi Arabia, a young couple walked down the aisle wearing roller skates at their wedding.

The couple’s eyebrow-raising wedding has been the talk of the town ever since photos of their ceremony surfaced on social media as the unique idea was admired by many.

Hanan Al-Reemi, an interior design student, married professional skater and social media celebrity Hussein bin Mahfouz. “I am a professional skater in foreign tournaments — won third place in Asia and tenth in the world,” the groom told Sayidaty magazine.

The Effat University student, Hanan, previously worked for UTURN company — the Arabic entertainment network on YouTube that produces premium content to promote Arabic content globally.



Hussein revealed that the idea was carved in his memory after he saw a similar wedding in France. “During the French Championship 2012, I saw a couple in Paris walking in skates and I loved the idea, and wanted to do it for my wedding,” said the groom. “True, our society would not accept it. Nevertheless, in 2015, a picture was published showing a bride wearing ‘roller skates,’ so I posted a picture on my Instagram account showing a high heel crossed in red and a roller skate marked in green hinting that my future wife should wear skates.”Before his wedding day and before Hussein proposes the idea to ​​Hanan, his mother and mother-in-law objected saying that society would not accept it, “but Hanan is the kind of woman who says ‘Hussein... I’m with you,’” Hussein said. “On the wedding day, I was surprised by my wife wearing roller skates and saying, ‘I want to share our memorable moments with everyone.’”Hanan remembered the picture shared by her husband, so she brought the roller skates and practiced how to walk in them while wearing her wedding dress. “On the wedding day, some of the guests were worried about how I would wear them and walk with the dress, but I managed to do so and our wedding was one of a kind with a violinist playing while we are wearing the skates” said the bride.People’s comments were the best and happiest part of the couple’s wedding. Everyone was saying ‘your wedding style was new and it’s the first time we have ever seen such a bold and pleasant behavior,’”Hanan advised every woman and bride to follow their hearts. “I broke the wedding ‘Lady’ and ‘Princess’ rule with the person I loved and married because I decided to do everything that brings happiness to our lives, and share his happiness no matter how simple, without fearing or thinking about what people would say. This was our day and I decided to make my husband happy and the reactions were wonderful,” said Hasan. “Don’t hesitate to make you and your loved one’s dreams come true.”Meanwhile, Hussein said to young men to be diligent and successful to embrace their future, achieve their aspirations. “Do what you like as long as you believe in it and always have determination and hope,” concluded Hussein.