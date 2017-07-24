Turkey: Tel Aviv’s attitude over Al-Aqsa unlawful

ANKARA: Turkey said on Monday that Israel was violating human rights at Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem and called on global powers to take a unified stance in response.

Israel said on Sunday it would not remove metal detectors whose installation outside Al-Aqsa has triggered the bloodiest clashes with the Palestinians in years. However it said it could eventually reduce their use.

“Israel’s attitude over Al-Aqsa is wrong, unlawful and unacceptable,” Deputy Prime Minister and government spokesman Bekir Bozdag said after a cabinet meeting.

“Israel’s actions there violate both human rights and the freedom of religion and faith,” he said.

“We call on the international community to take a unified stance against Israel.”

Also Monday, police alleged that Palestinian stabbed an Israeli in the neck at a fast food restaurant near the commercial capital of Tel Aviv before being arrested, .

“A resident from Qalqilya, 21, stabbed an Israeli in the neck with a knife,” in the attack in Petah Tikva, said a police statement.

“The attacker tried to flee” but was arrested by police.

The condition of the man, a 32-year-old Arab Israeli, was not believed to be life threatening. Police suggested the assailant may have thought his target was Jewish.

The attack was the latest in an uptick of violence since July 14.