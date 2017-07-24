  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 41 sec ago

You are here

Middle-East

Turkey: Tel Aviv’s attitude over Al-Aqsa unlawful

Reuters, AFP |
Israeli police officers are seen outside the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City on Monday. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

ANKARA: Turkey said on Monday that Israel was violating human rights at Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem and called on global powers to take a unified stance in response.
Israel said on Sunday it would not remove metal detectors whose installation outside Al-Aqsa has triggered the bloodiest clashes with the Palestinians in years. However it said it could eventually reduce their use.
“Israel’s attitude over Al-Aqsa is wrong, unlawful and unacceptable,” Deputy Prime Minister and government spokesman Bekir Bozdag said after a cabinet meeting.
“Israel’s actions there violate both human rights and the freedom of religion and faith,” he said.
“We call on the international community to take a unified stance against Israel.”
Also Monday, police alleged that Palestinian stabbed an Israeli in the neck at a fast food restaurant near the commercial capital of Tel Aviv before being arrested, .
“A resident from Qalqilya, 21, stabbed an Israeli in the neck with a knife,” in the attack in Petah Tikva, said a police statement.
“The attacker tried to flee” but was arrested by police.
The condition of the man, a 32-year-old Arab Israeli, was not believed to be life threatening. Police suggested the assailant may have thought his target was Jewish.
The attack was the latest in an uptick of violence since July 14.

ANKARA: Turkey said on Monday that Israel was violating human rights at Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem and called on global powers to take a unified stance in response.
Israel said on Sunday it would not remove metal detectors whose installation outside Al-Aqsa has triggered the bloodiest clashes with the Palestinians in years. However it said it could eventually reduce their use.
“Israel’s attitude over Al-Aqsa is wrong, unlawful and unacceptable,” Deputy Prime Minister and government spokesman Bekir Bozdag said after a cabinet meeting.
“Israel’s actions there violate both human rights and the freedom of religion and faith,” he said.
“We call on the international community to take a unified stance against Israel.”
Also Monday, police alleged that Palestinian stabbed an Israeli in the neck at a fast food restaurant near the commercial capital of Tel Aviv before being arrested, .
“A resident from Qalqilya, 21, stabbed an Israeli in the neck with a knife,” in the attack in Petah Tikva, said a police statement.
“The attacker tried to flee” but was arrested by police.
The condition of the man, a 32-year-old Arab Israeli, was not believed to be life threatening. Police suggested the assailant may have thought his target was Jewish.
The attack was the latest in an uptick of violence since July 14.

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Turkey: Tel Aviv’s attitude over Al-Aqsa unlawful

ANKARA: Turkey said on Monday that Israel was violating human rights at Al-Aqsa mosque in...

Israel Embassy shooting in Jordan complicates holy site crisis

JERUSALEM: A deadly shooting at Israel’s Embassy in Jordan has further complicated Israeli...

Turkey: Tel Aviv’s attitude over Al-Aqsa unlawful
Israel Embassy shooting in Jordan complicates holy site crisis
Fate of 39 Indians missing in Iraq for 3 years still unknown
After Mosul victory, Iraq mulls future of Shiite militias
Hezbollah wages multi-pronged attack on militants at Syrian border — media unit
Turkish opposition journalists on trial for aiding ‘terror’
Latest News
Turkey: Tel Aviv’s attitude over Al-Aqsa unlawful
9 views
Saudi couple walk down the aisle wearing roller skates
17 views
Israel Embassy shooting in Jordan complicates holy site crisis
15 views
Saudi women’s cycling team take over the Red Sea corniche
59 views
Polish president vetoes controversial court reforms
9 views
Protesters wall off access to French migrant shelter
19 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR