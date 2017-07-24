  • Search form

  Ridley Scott shoots in Wadi Rum for new thriller

Ridley Scott shoots in Wadi Rum for new thriller

DAMMAM: British director Ridley Scott was in Jordan last week to shoot for his upcoming thriller film “All the Money in the World.”
The scenes were shot in Wadi Rum, 328km south of Amman, according to a statement from the Royal Film Commission.
This is the third time Scott has chosen Jordan as a location to shoot his films, filming scenes from “Prometheus” in 2012 and “The Martian” in 2015, which was also shot in Wadi Rum, for eight consecutive days.
According to Jordan Times, the director is known for his atmospheric visual style and has reportedly said it is “the beauty of Wadi Rum” that keeps attracting him, as well as “the very nice people to work with.”
Scott said: “I was here a couple of years ago for two weeks for ‘The Martian.’ I am delighted [to be back]. I love it here.”
“All the Money in the World” tells the story of Paul Getty, who built an oil empire and became one of the richest people on earth in the 1970s. It follows the kidnapping of his grandson John Paul Getty III and the desperate attempts of his mother to get the boy’s grandfather to pay the ransom.
The film, which is slated for release in December, stars Kevin Spacey, Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Williams, Charlie Plummer, Timothy Hutton and Syrian actor Ghassan Massoud.
Wahlberg, who plays the role of Fletcher Chase — an ex-CIA agent who helped strike a deal with the kidnappers — described the “incredible setting” of Wadi Rum as “spectacular.”
