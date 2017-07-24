  • Search form

  Arab singer Carole Samaha sings viral hit 'despacito'

Arab singer Carole Samaha sings viral hit ‘despacito’

ARAB NEWS |
Carole Samaha
DAMMAM: Lebanese singer Carole Samaha is the latest Arab artist to jump on the “Despacito” bandwagon.
In a video she shared on her Instagram account, Samaha is seen singing a part of the viral Spanish number in a garden.
She had earlier expressed admiration for the song, saying that it had “saved the Caribbean island of Puerto Rico from bankruptcy.”
“Despacito” has become the most streamed track of all time with more than 4.6 billion plays across streaming platforms.
A number of versions of the song have been produced. Palestinian artist and YouTube sensation Noel Kharman created an Arabic-Spanish mashup of the hit song, which has garnered nearly five million views.
Soon, Samaha’s video also became viral, thanks to her fans who liked and shared it on various social media channels.
“You sing spanish very well,”
@yousra.allen commented on Instagram.
The popular Arab singer is due to perform at the Al-Batroun International Festival on Aug. 12.
MOST POPULAR