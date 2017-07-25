  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Labor Ministry plans to localize small groceries

SHARIF M. TAHA |
Plans are underway to localize jobs in a manner that will attract Saudi manpower and raise localization rates in high-priority sectors.

RIYADH: The Ministry of Labor and Social Development plans to limit work in small groceries to Saudi nationals, local press reported well-informed sources at the ministry as saying.
The step is expected to provide 20,000 jobs in the first year of implementation, the sources said. Plans are underway to localize jobs in a manner that will attract Saudi manpower and raise localization rates in high-priority sectors. In this context, more than 8,000 male and female Saudis were employed in the mobile sales and maintenance sector, the sources said.
In the car rental sector, more than 5,000 young Saudis are expected to take up jobs under plans to localize the sector by 100 percent.
The ministry previously announced the localization of jobs in shopping malls and centers. According to figures released by the Vision 2030 program, there are only 300,000 Saudis out of 1.5 million workers in the retail sector.
In Qasim, male and female employees working in shopping malls have stressed the importance of training in making the localization drive a success, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
The localization of shopping centers in Qasim region will provide 4,000 jobs for male and female Saudis and curb cover-up businesses, they said.
The Shoura Council recently proposed the closure of small groceries and limiting retail activity to large shopping centers that will employ more male and female Saudis. The proposal received the full support of businessmen, economists and citizens.

RIYADH: The Ministry of Labor and Social Development plans to limit work in small groceries to Saudi nationals, local press reported well-informed sources at the ministry as saying.
The step is expected to provide 20,000 jobs in the first year of implementation, the sources said. Plans are underway to localize jobs in a manner that will attract Saudi manpower and raise localization rates in high-priority sectors. In this context, more than 8,000 male and female Saudis were employed in the mobile sales and maintenance sector, the sources said.
In the car rental sector, more than 5,000 young Saudis are expected to take up jobs under plans to localize the sector by 100 percent.
The ministry previously announced the localization of jobs in shopping malls and centers. According to figures released by the Vision 2030 program, there are only 300,000 Saudis out of 1.5 million workers in the retail sector.
In Qasim, male and female employees working in shopping malls have stressed the importance of training in making the localization drive a success, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
The localization of shopping centers in Qasim region will provide 4,000 jobs for male and female Saudis and curb cover-up businesses, they said.
The Shoura Council recently proposed the closure of small groceries and limiting retail activity to large shopping centers that will employ more male and female Saudis. The proposal received the full support of businessmen, economists and citizens.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Haj 2017 season begins with first pilgrim arrivals

MADINAH: The Haj 2017 season has begun, with the first flights arriving from Pakistan on Monday....

Cabinet approves atomic energy project

JEDDAH: The Cabinet on Monday approved the establishment of a “national project for atomic energy”...

Haj 2017 season begins with first pilgrim arrivals
Cabinet approves atomic energy project
Saudi monarch decorates Royal Guard chief with new rank
Jeddah receives first group of pilgrims from Pakistan
ATQ adds 9 entities and 9 individuals to list of Qatar-linked terror groups
Saudi Labor Ministry plans to localize small groceries
Latest News
Hurricane Hilary forms in Pacific off Mexico, far from land
110 views
Security forces shut Maldives Parliament, leading to clashes
356 views
UN warns of ‘potential catastrophe’ if Al-Aqsa crisis isn’t resolved by Friday
1237 views
Haj 2017 season begins with first pilgrim arrivals
1597 views
Lebanese PM declares Hezbollah battles in Arsal illegitimate
920 views
UK foreign secretary becomes ‘more vocal’ on Qatar diplomatic row
835 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR