Jeddah receives first group of pilgrims from Pakistan

JEDDAH: The Haj and Umrah Complex at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah received on Monday the first pilgrims’ flight coming from Pakistan via Shaheen Air carrying 325 passengers, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The passengers were received by Abdul-Hakim bin Mohammad Al-Tamimi, chairman of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) and a number of other government officials.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that taking care of pilgrims and visitors to the Kingdom, and providing them with the best services, are in accordance with the directives issued by King Salman.

Al-Tamimi said that the number of pilgrims arriving in the Kingdom by air is expected to rise by 20 percent this year.

JEDDAH: The Haj and Umrah Complex at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah received on Monday the first pilgrims’ flight coming from Pakistan via Shaheen Air carrying 325 passengers, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The passengers were received by Abdul-Hakim bin Mohammad Al-Tamimi, chairman of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) and a number of other government officials.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that taking care of pilgrims and visitors to the Kingdom, and providing them with the best services, are in accordance with the directives issued by King Salman.

Al-Tamimi said that the number of pilgrims arriving in the Kingdom by air is expected to rise by 20 percent this year.