Saudi monarch decorates Royal Guard chief with new rank

JEDDAH: King Salman promoted Suhail bin Saqr Al-Mutairi to the rank of general at Al-Salam Palace following a royal order that appointed him chief of the Royal Guard. King Salman congratulated Al-Mutairi, wishing him luck in his duties.
Al-Mutairi thanked the monarch for his trust, asking God to help him in his duties, and to meet the high expectations of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
