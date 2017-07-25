  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Saudi monarch decorates Royal Guard chief with new rank

King Salman with Gen. Suhail bin Saqr Al-Mutairi.

JEDDAH: King Salman promoted Suhail bin Saqr Al-Mutairi to the rank of general at Al-Salam Palace following a royal order that appointed him chief of the Royal Guard. King Salman congratulated Al-Mutairi, wishing him luck in his duties.
Al-Mutairi thanked the monarch for his trust, asking God to help him in his duties, and to meet the high expectations of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

