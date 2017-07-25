UK foreign secretary becomes ‘more vocal’ on Qatar diplomatic row

  • Search form

Alicia Buller |
Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson speaks to the media during a joint press conference with the minister of foreign Affairs Gerry Brownlee at Parliament in Wellington, New Zealand on Tuesday. (AFP)
LONDON: UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on Sunday called for dialogue to resolve the ongoing dispute between Qatar and the Anti-Terror Quartet (ATQ), comprising Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt.
This represents Johnson and the UK government “becoming more vocal” about the row, said Scott Lucas, professor of international politics at the University of Birmingham.
Johnson urged the ATQ to end its boycott of Qatar amid increasing diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis.
“This will allow substantive discussions on remaining differences to begin,” he said. 
“The UK will continue to engage our partners in the region to help them reach a solution, including assisting Kuwait’s important efforts in whatever way we can.”
He made the remarks ahead of the arrival of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Qatar on Monday to begin mediation talks.
