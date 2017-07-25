  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

Saudi Arabia

Haj 2017 season begins with first pilgrim arrivals

YUSUF MOHAMMED |
Elaborate measures have been made at the airports in Jeddah and Madinah to receive Haj pilgrims.
MADINAH: The Haj 2017 season has begun, with the first flights arriving from Pakistan on Monday.
The first group of 329 pilgrims from Islamabad arrived at Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz Airport in Madinah.
The group was received by Sajid Yousafani, director general of the Pakistan Haj Mission; Asif Memon, deputy consul general; and Ashraf Lanja, joint secretary at the Ministry of Religious Affairs.
The second flight from Pakistan, carrying 253 pilgrims, arrived in Jeddah. It was the first Haj flight to land at King Abdul Aziz International Airport.
Abdul Hakeem Al-Tamimi, chairman of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), and other Saudi officials were present at the airport to receive the pilgrims.
Al-Tamimi greeted the pilgrims with gifts and flowers. Elaborate measures have been made at both airports to receive pilgrims.
Some 1,954 pilgrims arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday under the government’s Haj program. The number of flights arriving at both airports is expected to increase in the coming days.
MADINAH: The Haj 2017 season has begun, with the first flights arriving from Pakistan on Monday.
The first group of 329 pilgrims from Islamabad arrived at Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz Airport in Madinah.
The group was received by Sajid Yousafani, director general of the Pakistan Haj Mission; Asif Memon, deputy consul general; and Ashraf Lanja, joint secretary at the Ministry of Religious Affairs.
The second flight from Pakistan, carrying 253 pilgrims, arrived in Jeddah. It was the first Haj flight to land at King Abdul Aziz International Airport.
Abdul Hakeem Al-Tamimi, chairman of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), and other Saudi officials were present at the airport to receive the pilgrims.
Al-Tamimi greeted the pilgrims with gifts and flowers. Elaborate measures have been made at both airports to receive pilgrims.
Some 1,954 pilgrims arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday under the government’s Haj program. The number of flights arriving at both airports is expected to increase in the coming days.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Haj 2017 season begins with first pilgrim arrivals

MADINAH: The Haj 2017 season has begun, with the first flights arriving from Pakistan on Monday....

Cabinet approves atomic energy project

JEDDAH: The Cabinet on Monday approved the establishment of a “national project for atomic energy”...

Haj 2017 season begins with first pilgrim arrivals
Cabinet approves atomic energy project
Saudi monarch decorates Royal Guard chief with new rank
Jeddah receives first group of pilgrims from Pakistan
ATQ adds 9 entities and 9 individuals to list of Qatar-linked terror groups
Saudi Labor Ministry plans to localize small groceries
Latest News
Hurricane Hilary forms in Pacific off Mexico, far from land
103 views
Security forces shut Maldives Parliament, leading to clashes
339 views
UN warns of ‘potential catastrophe’ if Al-Aqsa crisis isn’t resolved by Friday
1183 views
Haj 2017 season begins with first pilgrim arrivals
1459 views
Lebanese PM declares Hezbollah battles in Arsal illegitimate
886 views
UK foreign secretary becomes ‘more vocal’ on Qatar diplomatic row
807 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR