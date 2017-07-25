  • Search form

  Hurricane Hilary forms in Pacific off Mexico, far from land

Hurricane Hilary forms in Pacific off Mexico, far from land

The Associated Press |
This GOES East satellite image released by NOAA-NASA on July 19, 2017 1607 UTC, shows activity in the Atlantic Ocean east of the US. Off the Atlantic coast, Tropical Storm Don is thundering away. (AFP)
MEXICO CITY: Hurricane Hilary formed in the Pacific Ocean off Mexico on Monday, but forecasters said the storm did not pose any imminent threat to land.
The US National Hurricane Center said Hilary’s center was located about 290 miles (470 kilometers) south-southwest of Manzanillo and was moving to the west-northwest at 9 mph (15 kph), roughly parallel to the coast.
Hilary had maximum sustained winds of 100 mph (130 kph). It was expected to become a major hurricane Tuesday and move farther out to sea.
Two tropical storms, Greg and Irwin, were even farther out in the Pacific and also posed no immediate threat to land.
No coastal watches or warnings were issued.
