Sunny-side up please! Video goes viral as Dubai resident cooks egg in scorching daylight

Arab News
Is it possible to cook an egg using nothing but the sun? (Photo courtesy: Instagram)

DUBAI: Temperatures in the UAE are reaching almost unbearable levels this July but there is one — very unusual — upside.
As the heat skyrockets to highs of 49 degrees Celsius in urban areas, one Dubai resident is showing the world that, despite the difficulties presented by the weather, it is apparently possible to cook an egg using nothing but the sun.
In a video posted by @fatafeatchannel on Instagram on Monday a man can be seen frying an egg in a pan that he claims has been left out in the sun for 10 minutes.
He pours in the oil, cracks the egg and the sizzling begins.

The video has attracted attention online, with many commenters laughing along.
“Who needs a stove when you live in the UAE?” one user said.
Although some deride the video as a fake promotional stunt, it goes a long way in showing just how hot this summer has become.

