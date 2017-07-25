Teenaged Indian Muslim killed after dating Arab man, court hears

DUBAI: A teenaged Indian Muslim was kidnapped, raped and murdered before her body was dumped in a fridge in an apparent “honor killing” because she was dating an Arab man a London court has heard.

The body of Celine Dookhran, 19, was found with her throat slit after a second woman who was also attacked, raised the alarm from hospital.

Masked men kidnapped both women kidnapped last week on Wednesday, Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court heard.

The women were taken, bound and gagged, to a house in Kingston-upon-Thames in southwest London where they were raped and Dookhran was killed.

The defendants, Mujahid Arshid, 33, of no fixed address, and Vincent Tappu, 28, of London, both face charges of kidnap.

Arshid also faces charges of attempted murder and two counts of murder.

Both men were remanded in custody until Aug. 21, when they will appear at the Old Bailey.