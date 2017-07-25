GFH distributes quarterly dividends to investors

GFH Capital, the subsidiary of GFH Financial Group, has announced the recent distribution of quarterly dividends for a number of its investments and funds in line with its continued progressive dividend policy. These include distributions to investors of GFH funds with underlying investments in a number of regional education assets as well as those in regional and global real estate with average blended cash on cash yields per annum of up to 12 percent.

Private equity investment portfolio includes Sheffield Private School, Philadelphia Private School, and AMA International Group. While real estate investment portfolio includes Jeddah Mall, Diversified US Residential Portfolio, and US Industrial Portfolio I and II.

Luay Ahmadi, senior executive officer of GFH Capital, said: “Both globally and regionally, our investments into defensive sectors continue to deliver strong, steady returns for our clients in a diverse offering of funds and investments. Our ongoing success, quarter after quarter, is routed in a strong and strategic focus on effectively managing performance and ensuring that our investments maximize positive economic and sectoral trends. We will continue to build on and leverage these assets as well as work to identify and capture new opportunities for strong income generation in our markets of focus including the GCC and well-performing regions in the US and Europe.”

