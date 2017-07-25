Summer in UAE: Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts lists 90 fun activities

Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts has curated a list of 90 Ways to Summer, to fill the longer days with fun activities.

Whether guests want to stay at some of Dubai’s iconic hotels, eat out at restaurants, learn to cook the ultimate steak, dine on the waterways of Madinat Jumeirah or just laze at a pool, there is something for everything in the list.

The list recommends UAE residents to book a staycation at some of the city’s favorite hotels.

UAE residents will receive savings on the summer rates, as well as restaurant offers (such as breakfast, lunch or dinner from a choice of 60 restaurants) and complimentary access to Wild Wadi Waterpark.

A stay in the city comes with 20 percent off on bed and breakfast rates, while guests staying at one of the beach resorts receive 10 percent off on rooms. Guests can also take advantage of a special 25 percent offer that includes breakfast at Burj Al-Arab Jumeirah.

Split into six categories to allow the whole family to enjoy, guests can choose from: Family, Dining, Shopping, Exploring, Recharge and Indulge experiences, all to be hand-picked from www.jumeirah.com/90Ways.

Guests can choose from creating a masterpiece in the sand with a lesson in sand art at Jumeirah Beach Hotel, becoming an expert ice-carver at Madinat Jumeirah or enjoying a guided stand up paddle boarding (SUP) tour along the Jumeirah coastline.

Foodies can savour different creative culinary experiences, from a one-on-one sushi masterclass at Jumeirah at Etihad Towers, a tour stopping at three restaurants on the waterways of Madinat Jumeirah, or a masterclass on how to cook the ultimate steak with Chef Brian at The Hide, Jumeirah Al-Qasr.

Wellness enthusiasts can lap up time in the saltwater flotation pool at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, or relax at sunset yoga on the beach, or take part in a de-stress session at the Silent Tuesday Retreat at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray.

