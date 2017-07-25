Dubai International Hospitality Week to open in September

The launch of Dubai International Hospitality Week (DIHW) in September this year is recognition of the hospitality sector as a key driver of GDP growth in the region, the event’s organizers said. Endorsed by Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism), what will be the largest hotel and foodservice expo in the Middle East takes place from Sept. 18-20 at Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC).

The event includes six co-located trade shows: GulfHost, owned and organized by DWTC; The Hotel Show and The Leisure Show, owned and organized by dmg events; The Speciality Food Festival (DWTC), SEAFEX Middle East (DWTC) and yummex ME, jointly organized by DWTC and Kölnmesse.

DIHW will bring together more than 2,000 of the world’s top hospitality brands from across the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The full spectrum of products and services required to operate hospitality businesses — whether global hotel chains, fine dining restaurants, quick service outlets or independent coffee shops — will be showcased between the six complementary shows.

More than 50,000 visitors, including buyers from Crowne Plaza, Dubai Duty Free, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, IHG, Marriott and Spinneys, among others, will be making key purchasing decisions during the show, ahead of the sector’s high season.

Issam Kazim, CEO, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), said: “The hospitality sector has long been a key pillar of Dubai’s tourism industry and the emirate’s wider economy. The dramatic growth we’ve seen in the sector over the years is testament to the attractiveness of Dubai as an investment prospect and a destination that prides itself in offering an environment that facilitates and supports business success. We are therefore very pleased to launch Dubai International Hospitality Week as a platform enabling the region’s hospitality players to come together, exchange knowledge and learnings, and create valuable opportunities for future growth.”

There are currently more than 800 hotels under construction in the Middle East and Africa, equating to over 200,000 rooms according to STR Global, with an urgent requirement for furnishings, equipment, technology and hardware to enable their completion.

