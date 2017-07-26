Nebras announces rehabilitation society to deal with drug-related cases

RIYADH: The National Project for the Prevention for Narcotics (Nebras) has announced the establishment of the Nebras Society for Therapeutic and Rehabilitation Assistance to deal with drug-related problems.

Nebras, an affiliate of the National Committee of Narcotics Control (NCNC), closely worked with health and labor ministries for the establishment of the society. The society aims to communicate with families of drug abusers and help them in dealing with such situations.

In general, the society aims to establish non-profit rehabilitation centers for addicts to be run by private sector companies; provide psychological and social consultancy for families; transfer addicts to therapeutic clinics; provide financial and moral support to families with drug-addicted patients; prepare studies on the importance of therapeutic and rehabilitation programs; coordinate with concerned parties to train and employ recovering addicts; and conduct training programs for families with drug-addicted patients.

For his part, the secretary-general of the NCNC and board chairman of Nebras, Abdullah Al-Sharif, stressed the desire of the government of King Salman to fight drugs at all security and preventive levels.

The government has also provided therapeutic and rehabilitation services for drug addicts and recovering drug addicts, as well as health and social care services for all community members, he said.

Commenting on the new society, he said it stems from the national strategy for combating drugs, as approved by the Council of Ministers, which directs the ministries of labor and health to establish social rehabilitation centers for recovering drug addicts.

The Nebras program primarily aims to create a drug-free environment by using various media in a bid to lower rates of drug abuse among members of the community and encourage the role of family members by raising their awareness about the dangers of drugs and the use of psychotropic substances.

RIYADH: The National Project for the Prevention for Narcotics (Nebras) has announced the establishment of the Nebras Society for Therapeutic and Rehabilitation Assistance to deal with drug-related problems.

Nebras, an affiliate of the National Committee of Narcotics Control (NCNC), closely worked with health and labor ministries for the establishment of the society. The society aims to communicate with families of drug abusers and help them in dealing with such situations.

In general, the society aims to establish non-profit rehabilitation centers for addicts to be run by private sector companies; provide psychological and social consultancy for families; transfer addicts to therapeutic clinics; provide financial and moral support to families with drug-addicted patients; prepare studies on the importance of therapeutic and rehabilitation programs; coordinate with concerned parties to train and employ recovering addicts; and conduct training programs for families with drug-addicted patients.

For his part, the secretary-general of the NCNC and board chairman of Nebras, Abdullah Al-Sharif, stressed the desire of the government of King Salman to fight drugs at all security and preventive levels.

The government has also provided therapeutic and rehabilitation services for drug addicts and recovering drug addicts, as well as health and social care services for all community members, he said.

Commenting on the new society, he said it stems from the national strategy for combating drugs, as approved by the Council of Ministers, which directs the ministries of labor and health to establish social rehabilitation centers for recovering drug addicts.

The Nebras program primarily aims to create a drug-free environment by using various media in a bid to lower rates of drug abuse among members of the community and encourage the role of family members by raising their awareness about the dangers of drugs and the use of psychotropic substances.