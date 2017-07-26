Mixed reports over Tillerson’s resignation as US secretary of state

  • Search form

In this July 21, 2017, photo, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson holds up a Boy Scout scarf that his wife Brenda placed on him at the end of his talk at the Summit Bechtel Family National Scout Reserve in Glen Jean, W.Va. (AP)

JEDDAH: Several US media reports are insinuating that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson intends to resign.
Citing two anonymous sources close to America’s top diplomat, an earlier CNN report stated that friends of Tillerson have seen that he is becoming increasingly frustrated with the administration of US President Donald Trump.
The two sources, who are privy to Tillerson’s conversations with friends, stated over the weekend that they would not be surprised if there was a “Rexit” before the end of the year.
However, the US State Department told Arab News in an email response that “the secretary is committed to staying.”
Tillerson is a former chairman and CEO of ExxonMobil, and once said he only took the government job because his wife thought it was a good idea. Whether he stays or goes remains to be seen — but what is abundantly clear is that not everything has been smooth for him at the White House.
Part of Tillerson’s frustration is believed to be the result of a recent White House shake-up, in which top advisers were overruled over the hiring of Anthony Scaramucci as communications director after former White House press secretary Sean Spicer resigned.
Adding to the 65-year-old Texan’s alleged disenchantment with his job was the blocking of a number of people he had wished to appoint, most notably Elliott Abrams, whom the secretary of state wanted to be second-in-command.
The US president and his secretary of state have also shown a lack of cohesion over some policy matters, notably over the Qatar crisis.
Tillerson pushed for remaining neutral in the measures taken against Qatar in early June.
Other troubles that have apparently frustrated Tillerson include a recent spat he had with Jared Kushner about staffing in which Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser called him “unprofessional.”

