Business & Economy

Almarai and Al Baik among Saudi Arabia’s best brands

ARAB NEWS |
Almarai, the Gulf’s largest dairy company, was named Saudi Arabia’s healthiest brand. (Reuters)

DUBAI: Almarai, the Gulf’s largest dairy company, was named Saudi Arabia’s top brand in terms of quality and reputation, overtaking global brands in YouGov’s latest BrandIndex survey.
Al Baik, another homegrown brand, took second spot in the index for 2017. YouGov conducted 200 daily interviews and tracked 452 brands available in the Kingdom for the index.
Apple took third position, followed by WhatsApp in fourth place, YouTube in fifth, the Apple iPhone on sixth, Google in seventh, Samsung at eighth, Galaxy at ninth and Emirates at tenth.
The rankings measured the overall brand health by taking into account consumers’ perceptions of a brand’s quality, value, impression, satisfaction, reputation and whether they would recommend the brand to others.
Meanwhile, among the other companies that had marked improvements in their overall brand health in the Kingdom were Zain, Huawei, Al Rajhi Bank, Western Union, Snapchat, KFC and McDonald’s.
Technology brands meanwhile dominated the global list of healthiest brands with Google on top, followed by YouTube and Facebook. South Korean technology giant Samsung was fourth, followed by WhatsApp, Apple iPhone and Amazon. Japanese carmaker took the eighth spot, followed up German sports brand Adidas and consumer retailer Colgate closing the global list.

