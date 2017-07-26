  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 26 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Offbeat
  • A puzzle that arguably does not need to be solved, but you will probably still try

Offbeat

A puzzle that arguably does not need to be solved, but you will probably still try

Arab News |
Triangle puzzle (Kumar Ankit)

DUBAI: Take a look at this photo – can you say how many triangles there are? It might seem like a simple process of counting the triangles within the triangle, and to a degree, you would be right.
But it has still left many baffled as they fall short of the number the creator of this puzzle claims to be the right amount.
Created by Kumar Ankit on quora.com, this puzzle has been shared across social media, apparently leaving many frustrated as they waste their coffee breaks trying to figure why the answer is probably one more triangle than they can count.
The truth is that Ankit was crafty with the puzzle and put 24 in the triangle itself, but also hid one in his signature, pushing that figure to 25. Some people have argued that maybe the word “triangle” could be counted too.
But we at Arab News suggest there might be another answer and that is, put the puzzle down, turn off the device and say “hello” to the person sitting next to you.

Related Articles

DUBAI: Take a look at this photo – can you say how many triangles there are? It might seem like a simple process of counting the triangles within the triangle, and to a degree, you would be right.
But it has still left many baffled as they fall short of the number the creator of this puzzle claims to be the right amount.
Created by Kumar Ankit on quora.com, this puzzle has been shared across social media, apparently leaving many frustrated as they waste their coffee breaks trying to figure why the answer is probably one more triangle than they can count.
The truth is that Ankit was crafty with the puzzle and put 24 in the triangle itself, but also hid one in his signature, pushing that figure to 25. Some people have argued that maybe the word “triangle” could be counted too.
But we at Arab News suggest there might be another answer and that is, put the puzzle down, turn off the device and say “hello” to the person sitting next to you.

Tags: Offbeat coffee

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

Britain’s Johnson meets lizard at New Zealand sanctuary

NEW ZEALAND: British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday that New Zealand could expect...

With veggie cake and jazz, manatee celebrates birthday in style

SINGAPORE: To the strains of upbeat jazz and with a vegetable cake laid on as a special treat,...

Britain’s Johnson meets lizard at New Zealand sanctuary
With veggie cake and jazz, manatee celebrates birthday in style
Thailand frees 1,066 turtles to celebrate King’s birthday
Man arrested for smuggling deadly cobras in potato chip cans
What nightmares are made of? Giant spider pays family a friendly visit
A puzzle that arguably does not need to be solved, but you will probably still try
Latest News
Court orders Dutch govt to finance new Islamic school
Iran will respond to any new US sanctions: Rouhani
24 views
400,000 suspected cases of cholera, 1,900 related deaths recorded in Yemen in 3 months
16 views
Clashes rock Syria truce zone: Monitor
14 views
Two more German women identified among group held in Iraq
44 views
Egypt police kill four suspected in mid-July attack: ministry
20 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR