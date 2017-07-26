A puzzle that arguably does not need to be solved, but you will probably still try

DUBAI: Take a look at this photo – can you say how many triangles there are? It might seem like a simple process of counting the triangles within the triangle, and to a degree, you would be right.

But it has still left many baffled as they fall short of the number the creator of this puzzle claims to be the right amount.

Created by Kumar Ankit on quora.com, this puzzle has been shared across social media, apparently leaving many frustrated as they waste their coffee breaks trying to figure why the answer is probably one more triangle than they can count.

The truth is that Ankit was crafty with the puzzle and put 24 in the triangle itself, but also hid one in his signature, pushing that figure to 25. Some people have argued that maybe the word “triangle” could be counted too.

But we at Arab News suggest there might be another answer and that is, put the puzzle down, turn off the device and say “hello” to the person sitting next to you.