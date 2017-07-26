What nightmares are made of? Giant spider pays family a friendly visit

DUBAI: A giant spider described as being bigger than a dinner plate appeared on a couple’s patio door in Australia this week, giving them a fright.

Lauren Ansell from Mount Coolum in Queensland posted a photo of the monster huntsman spider to her social media accounts, saying that she had nicknamed it “Aragog” after the giant spider in the Harry Potter books.

“My partner was on the outside trying to cook our food. We didn’t want to kill it, but it didn’t like us for trying to move it along,” she told Daily Mail Australia.

“It’s still alive and happy. I nicknamed it Aragog.”

Ansell said that she has not seen the spider since it made an appearance on the patio door.

“It’s in the garden and we haven’t seen it since.

“It’s massive and was mean, but it’s alive and we didn’t want to kill it.”